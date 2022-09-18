An oyinbo man has stirred hilarious reactions online after singing and dancing to singer Asake's hit song, Bandana

In a viral video, the talented oyinbo man sang and danced to the beat of the song in a funny manner

Reacting to the video, some netizens showered praises on him while others threw subtle shades at him

A white man identified as Samitto has stunned many people after showcasing his singing and dancing talent.

In a video making the rounds online, the funny white man who claims to be from the ghetto, sang Nigerian singer, Asake's trending hit song, Bandana.

Moments after singing, he played the song and began to show off his dance moves to the delight of viewers.

Netizens react as oyinbo man dances

While some people applauded the white man, some others jokingly made jest of his dancing styles and facial expressions.

Healthertainer said:

"Alaye where is there ice on your teeth."

Adeboladreamz asked:

"Samitto why u dey do my bros like this naa? @asakemusic senior man make we run collabo."

Alette_afro_ru wrote:

"@samitto_ you write Asake on your neck, put silver grills lol snd."

Bizorlar_lad remarked:

"I was expecting yours honestly."

Official_ayomide_legend reacted:

"Bring ur eye closer, it seems something enter ur eyes."

___bobbykim___ noted:

"See as you dey jump like native fowl. samitto…kudos bro."

Taimishaningwa said:

"I’m so obsessed with this guys vibe."

Oyinbo man sings Fireboy's Peru

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old white man with the handle @birovr has in a TikTok video sang Fireboy DML's Peru song in the midst of many people.

While at the Wembley Stadium, the man filmed himself as he jammed to the song playing in the stadium. Others around him also danced. Many people were amazed that there was so much happiness on his face during his performance.

At a point during the recording, he turned his camera to capture the party activity on the pitch. Many people were amazed that there was so much happiness on his face during his performance.

