Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy does the most when his signees drop new music, and his latest video cracked people up

The Mavin boss this time rocked a wig as he made his version of Ayra Starr's promotional video for her new single Rush

Don Jazzy danced, sang, and shook his behind and his efforts on the musicians on his label have earned him praises

Award winning music producer and Mavin boss Don Jazzy goes over and beyond anytime any of his signees drop new projects.

Ayra Starr recently dropped a new single Rush and before sharing the visuals, she did a short promotional clip.

Nigerian react to Don Jazzy's Rush video Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Many people were not surprised that the Don decided to do his own version, but what they did not except to see was a wig on his head.

The Mavin boss danced, sang, raised his legs like a lady and even shook his behind in the short clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I be like the animal in human form wey Ayra Dey talk about. But e Dey rush sha. ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Don Jazzy's video

iamteddya:

"Cruise King "

prettymikeoflagos:

"Chai…. Don himself "

gbemioo:

"The hair fits you . Keep it on for at least one week "

yabaleftonline:

"Make you dance like pocolee. Don Jazzy come dey shake nyash. "

rebeccawinterr:

"Give @ayrastarr her wig back "

beautiful_hyacinth:

"My love for you free spirited human being YOUR BLESSED."

thedorathybachor:

"A baddie "

neo_akpofure:

"I too love you Don Jazzy "

Ayra Starr's siblings open up about growing together

Don Jazzy's signee Ayra Starr has three siblings and fans got to know what it was like for all of them growing up.

One of the singer's brothers, Ade, revealed that she loved singing as a child and she would sing a particular song so much that everyone got tired and just tagged it noise-making.

As kids, Ayra and her siblings formed a band and they would go to dancing competitions, make coordinated outfits and rehearse rigorously.

According to Ayra, growing up, she was confident about how she would be a musician and one of her brothers, Milar, who is her partner, songwriter and producer was also confident about it.

Source: Legit.ng