Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, have left many gushing in the online community with recent video post

The mother and daughter tried out five different outfits in the style-themed video and they had fun while at it

Many who flooded the comment section gushed over the sweet relationship between the mother and daughter

Nollywood movie star Iyabo Ojo has an enviable relationship with her daughter, Priscilla, and this is evident in a recent video post shared on Instagram.

The actress joined her daughter for a fashion-themed video that saw them rocking about five different outfits together.

Iyabo Ojo and daughter serve bestie goals. Photo: @iyaboojofeespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo and Priscy tried out everything from casual to a dinner-inspired look and a sporty ensemble.

They followed this with carefully choreographed steps that saw Priscilla hilariously lifting her mother at the end of the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch below:

Social media users react

ilorin_declutterpoint said:

"See how I’m smiling throughout the video ."

tsquare_collection said:

"Shey you never dey get notifications from Instagram dat Tsquare don watch your videos like 100+ times."

tush_mooma said:

"This is so beautiful to watch Na who born early go enjoy this kin thing."

houseofdee__ said:

"Omg this is so beautiful.. I really need a baby girl."

teejimo

"Awww so beautiful, thank God I have girls I can do this with"

abtam_varieties.1 said:

"If you watched more than twice,gather here beautiful."

tamarhomes said:

"Can't wait for my Miss K to become sisi . So so beautiful to watch❤️."

nimi__mii

"You carry mummy I will not talk."

Iyabo Ojo's dance moves at KWAM1's event sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, was one of the celebrity guests to grace Fuji star KWAM 1’s 50 years on stage party.

At the event, the mother of two was spotted whining her waist on stage for the singer as he sang her praises.

Iyabo’s dance moves were termed as sed*uctive by a number of people as they reacted to her display on stage.

“God abeg ooo !!! Wetin be dis, private area caress," one social media user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng