Saturday September 17 was another night party for the BBNaija Level -up housemates and as usual, they had fun

The housemates dressed up in casual outfits and moved to the arena as the second DJ for the night Wysey dished out sweet tunes

The highlight of the entire nights for all the housemates was the moment Bryann's song came on during the party

The Saturdy night party on 18 September was a lit affair as the housemates in their ususla fashion, partied hard.

The Level-up contestants dress casually this time around as it looked like they picked from the outfits they brought from home.

Fans rejoice as DJ plays Bryann's song at Saturday night party Photo credit: @bryannonly/@sabiradio

Source: Instagram

The DJs for the night Ms DSF and DJ Wysey took the housemates through high an low tunes as she played both old and new songs that they could relate with.

Lovers help on to each other, the singles in the house paired up as they showed off their dance skills on the floor.

The night particularly ended well for Bryann who had danced well into his song before he realized it was his tune playing.

On alerting his colleagues, they all jumped for joy with him, Hermes and Daniella showed their excitement the most.

Watch videos below:

Nigerians react to clips from the night party

ibilecreations:

"Hermes has a good heart and it's obvious."

mz_sollyfred:

"Hermes is always happy for everyone❤️❤️❤️ Good vibes only "

la_divaqueen3:

"Wetin dey do chichi "

ajala_gbebody:

"This one phyna lost Dey look am so. She’s like is this not laycons strategy and she’s doing the white/efe’s. I don’t trust big brother organizers I keep saying it."

joey.nick.fury:

"To think I loved and still love this song... Wow! Nice one Bryan!!!"

daphvegas:

"Wetin phyna wear Abeg , no be wetin she wear for close up task be that , baby girl no bring clothes come biggy house I don’t get "

shallewally:

"Nothing to look forward to they don’t dress and glam for parties and wager task, the house is always dirty. This set sha."

iam_esstarkay:

"@ms_dsf Dey play abeg❤️"

Source: Legit.ng