The past few months have witnessed celebrity stars going all out to celebrate their kids’ birthday parties

While some of these superstars kept things small and private, there were others who went all out and had themed celebrations

Toyin Lawani, Osas Ighodaro, Caroline Danjuma, among others feature in a list of celebs who were extra with their children’s birthday parties

Nigerian superstars are not one to run away from celebrations, as they take pride in spending their wealth on friends and their loved ones.

Some of these celebrity stars who are parents always make sure to go the extra mile whenever their kids are celebrating birthdays.

Some Nigerian celebs threw lavish parties for their children. Photo: @gbenroajibada/@iambisola

From themed parties to simple and private celebrations in the house, this year has witnessed its fair share of over-the-top birthday parties. Check them out below:

1. Toyin Lawani

The celebrity stylist didn’t hold any bars back some weeks ago as her second daughter, Tiara, clocked one in style.

Lawani gathered fellow celebrity friends and their children to a Barbie-themed party that had many side attractions for kids.

2. Caroline Hutchings

Just like Toyin Lawani who had a Barbie-themed party for her daughter, actress Caroline Danjuma also followed in a similar fashion.

The Real Housewives of Lagos star went all out for her baby girl, Queen Elizabeth, who clocked a new age over the weekend.

Caroline's party also had her billionaire ex-husband, Musa Danjuma, in attendance.

3. Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham kept things simple for her son, Ire's birthday, back in August.

A video shared on her Instagram page captured the celebrant and some friends in their living room.

Ire had several cakes among other nice birthday gifts that made the day a special one, even without a big party.

4. Bisola Aiyeola

BBNaija reality star, Bisola Aiyeola, didn't let her daughter's 13th birthday pass by without a major celebration.

The doting mum flooded her Instagram page with photos showing the beautifully decorated venue for the party.

From indications, the colour for the day was different shades of blue.

5. Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro and ex-hubby, Gbenro Ajibada, also came together to throw a beautiful party for their daughter, Azaria in June.

Cupcakes, and princess-themed cakes, among other yummy items were on full display and it was all a pink affair.

One cute photo from the event captured the mum and dad posing with their little one and her birthday cakes.

