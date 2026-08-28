The US government has mentioned what happens to immigrants who enter the country through marriage fraud, naming two specific consequences they face

One of the penalties the US government listed involves a lengthy prison sentence that could significantly alter the life of any immigrant found guilty

Beyond imprisonment, the US government revealed a penalty that could significantly affect those convicted of marriage fraud

The United States (US) government has made clear what awaits any immigrant who attempts to game the immigration system through marriage fraud, and the consequences are severe on two distinct fronts.

According to information published by the US Department of State, immigrants found to have committed marriage fraud face removal proceedings from the United States and may permanently lose access to future immigration benefits in the country. Those are the administrative consequences. The legal ones, however, carry even greater weight.

US mentions things people would face after committing a marriage fraud. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Penalties for marriage fraud in US

A conviction for marriage fraud in the United States can result in:

A prison sentence of up to five years. Fine payment. The convicted people may be ordered to pay fines of as much as $250,000 in US currency, making it one of the costlier criminal penalties an immigrant could face.

The two-pronged consequence; criminal punishment combined with immigration consequences, means that someone caught committing marriage fraud does not simply face deportation and move on. They risk losing years of their life to imprisonment while also carrying a financial burden that would take most people many years to recover from, even if they were to remain free.

What counts as marriage fraud in US

Marriage fraud in the United States typically refers to entering into a marriage for the sole purpose of obtaining an immigration benefit, such as a green card or permanent residency, without any genuine intention of building a life together as a married couple.

US immigration authorities treat such cases seriously, and investigations into suspected marriage fraud can be thorough and far-reaching.

The US Department of State's guidance serves as a reminder that the path to residency through marriage is closely monitored, and those who attempt to exploit it expose themselves to consequences that extend well beyond a failed visa application.

US issues warning to Green Card holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government issued guidance to immigrant visa holders on what they must and must not do after receiving their visa.

One key rule involves a sealed packet of documents given alongside the visa, which applicants are strictly warned not to tamper with.

Source: Legit.ng