Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani’s daughter, Eleora, recently clocked one, and she went all out in celebrating her

The doting mum threw a lavish boss-baby-themed party for her daughter that had several side attractions for kids who came out to celebrate

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Ogbodo, Tomike Adeoye, and Blessing CEO, among others, all showed up to the birthday party with their children

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani is known for her flamboyant way of doing things, which explains the recent birthday party she threw for her daughter, Eleora, who clocked one over the weekend.

The top stylist didn’t hold back as she went all out in throwing a lavish boss-baby-themed party for the celebrant.

Photos from Toyin Lawani's daughter's birthday. Photo: @tiannahsplaceempire

Source: Instagram

Videos spotted online captured the beautifully decorated venue that had several side attractions for kids who came out to celebrate with the celebrant.

As expected, Lawani, the celebrant and her other kids made a grand entrance at the venue of the party that got people talking.

Watch them arrive below:

There was also a painting session where kids got to express their creative sides as they partied with the celebrant.

Tiannah's son, Tenor, performs at sister's birthday

Lawani's second-born son, Tenor, was present at the birthday celebration, and he managed to thrill guests with an interesting performance.

A video captured the moment Tenor took to the stage and performed alongside some female choreographers.

Watch the video below:

Parents who came with their kids were equally not left out as they got a chance to show off their moves on the dance floor.

