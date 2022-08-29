Celebrity Kids Storm Lavish Boss-Baby-Themed Party of Toyin Lawani’s Daughter As She Clocks One, Videos Emerge
- Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani’s daughter, Eleora, recently clocked one, and she went all out in celebrating her
- The doting mum threw a lavish boss-baby-themed party for her daughter that had several side attractions for kids who came out to celebrate
- Iyabo Ojo, Uche Ogbodo, Tomike Adeoye, and Blessing CEO, among others, all showed up to the birthday party with their children
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani is known for her flamboyant way of doing things, which explains the recent birthday party she threw for her daughter, Eleora, who clocked one over the weekend.
The top stylist didn’t hold back as she went all out in throwing a lavish boss-baby-themed party for the celebrant.
Videos spotted online captured the beautifully decorated venue that had several side attractions for kids who came out to celebrate with the celebrant.
Videos as Sola Sobowale, Kanayo, Cubana, others storm 40th birthday party of comedian AY Makun’s brother Lanre
As expected, Lawani, the celebrant and her other kids made a grand entrance at the venue of the party that got people talking.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Watch them arrive below:
There was also a painting session where kids got to express their creative sides as they partied with the celebrant.
Tiannah's son, Tenor, performs at sister's birthday
Lawani's second-born son, Tenor, was present at the birthday celebration, and he managed to thrill guests with an interesting performance.
A video captured the moment Tenor took to the stage and performed alongside some female choreographers.
Watch the video below:
Parents who came with their kids were equally not left out as they got a chance to show off their moves on the dance floor.
"Chioma wears fashion, Tiannah makes fashion": Fans on who the queen of style is on RHOL
Following Chioma Goodhair's fight with Toyin Lawani on the RHOL reunion show where she took a swipe at the designer's business, there have been comparisons about their sense of style.
Fun videos from 40th birthday of Wizkid's elder sister, singer absent as his mum, family members party hard
Chioma Goodhair, who had several buzzworthy fashion moments on the show, is one of Nigeria's top fashionistas. Toyin Lawani, on the other hand, can be regarded as one of Nigeria's top fashionista designers
Well, with both ladies killing it in the fashion game, fans shared their thoughts on who the queen of fashion is between the two RHOL stars.
Source: Legit.ng