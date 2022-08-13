Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media with a post dedicated to her darling son, Ire

The little man clocked a new age and his mummy went the extra mile to make sure that he had a special day

A video shared on IG captured an excited Ire admiring his massive birthday cake and cupcakes that were spread out on a table in their living room

Nollywood movie star Toyin Abraham is more than thankful to God as she witnessed yet another birthday celebration of her son, Ire.

The doting mum took to her official Instagram page with a special post dedicated to the celebrant who clocked three on Saturday, August 13.

Toyin Abraham throws small birthday party for son. Photo: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

“Happy birthday my son OKIKIJESU IREOLUWA AJEYEMI GOD will always protect you my son wa da gba ninu KRISTI you will prosper and you will always be the head in everything you do in life,” the actress wrote.

From indications, the celebration already kicked off in their home as a video shared captured Ire checking out his birthday cakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The little man seemed really excited as his mum watched him admire the goodies alongside a friend.

Watch the sweet video below:

Social media users react

rhodaowolabi said:

"Happy birthday darling son. Goodness and mercy of the Lord will follow you all the long days of your life in Jesus name."

eniolamini_irede said:

"Continue to grow more in wisdom, knowledge and understanding Ire Bobo."

bunmi_anike said:

"Happy birthday dear ireoluwa may God bless your new age and continue guide your path in life."

tayofak said:

"Glory to God. Happy Birthday Professor Ireoluwa Ajeyemi … I pray many more years of joyful moments for the family I love dearly. God bless and keep you Amen."

nikkilaoye said:

"Wow Ire is such abig boy now.. Feels like yesterday when he was born. Congratulations sis @toyin_abraham happy birthday to Ire. God bless him more as he adds a new year today Amen.❤️ He shares his name with my niece, Ire who is also an August baby, she turned 13 on the 4th of August."

Toyin Abraham's management speak on alleged marriage crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the management team of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham reacted to the alleged claim that her marriage with actor Kola Ajeyemi is in crisis.

This came after the report went viral that Toyin and her man were having issues and that she was not sleeping in the house regularly.

The actress' management has now refuted the claim as they said all was well between the celebrity couple.

Source: Legit.ng