Femi Adebayo's wife Omotayo Aduke turned 40 today September 18 and the filmmaker made sure to celebrate her with his fans and colleagues on social media

Apart form gushing over his wif online, the actor decided to spoil her with money, flowers, gifts, and s beautiful moment of songs

Fans and colleagues of the actor have praised and commended him for going all out to make his wife happy on her 40th

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo is in love with his wife, and on her 40th birthday, he went the extra length to show it.

First the Ageshinkole producer shared photos of his wife and eaulogized her for being an amazing wife and woman to him.

Then, to the shock of many, Adebayo entered the studio and produced a special song for his woman where he poured her heart out for her.

"Dear Wifey, Your 40th birthday is a joyous one for me and the rest of the household. You shall never know a better yesterday, Aduke mi. Inshaa Allah, you shall continue to rise, shine and glow. Happy birthday best girl."

See posts below:

Femi Adebayo surprises his wife

The father of four the shared a video of how he managed to pull several surprises on his wife at the same time in their home.

In the video he shared, several older family members who had showed up for his wife's birthday party were in their home, taking photos with her.

After a while, a surprise company group came in and the actor's wife could not believe her eyes when she saw her flower and huge cake.

Not stopping there, they presented boxes with the letter of her name written on them and each contained N500k assigned for different purposes.

After the trumpeter had played different tunes, with some of the older women joining, Aduke was presented with a huge cheque with the sum of N2.5m.

The birthday girl loving held her husband, and kissed him as the people around cheered them on.

Femi Adebayo's kids celebrate their mum

To cap it all, the actor got Nigerians gushaing after he shared another video of his kids sending special birthday messages to his wife.

Watch the videos below:

Sweet reactions to Femi Adebayo's videos

ifetayoibukun:

"This is so sweet to watch God bless the family with more love and blessings "

tosin_morakinyo_akingbade:

"Good one,this shows she is doing well,HBD Aladuke,I wish you all the best,waa jere omo e o❤️"

chiomakpotha:

"Happy 40th Mummy wa ! God bless you and welcome to the 4th floor. "

teecakes_pro:

"Love is a beautiful thing Uncle F has entered studio Happy birthday ma’am @iyanaladuke May Allah make you two best of friends till Jannah "

adediwurablarkgold:

"Abeg I fit download this song on Audiomack I LOVE LOVE ❤️ Weldone Femi."

mariam_cute_mariam:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ All I see here is pure love from the husband to the wife, pure love from children and family and friends so sweet to wacth see me smiling all thru Happy birthday once again."

Femi Adebayo, other actors take over dancefloor at Kunle Afod’s wife’s 40th birthday

Popular filmmaker Kunle Afod's wife Desola turned 40 and her birthday party was a star-studded affair.

One highlight of the celebration was the moment Femi Adebayo led a team of actors to the dancefloor to celebrate with the couple.

All dressed in white and yellow, the movie stars such as Baba Tee, Jigan, Ijebu and others armed themselves with bundles of cash and they danced, sang, and jumped to the song being played by the band.

