Close friends of May Edochie, wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie throw her a surprise birthday party and shower her with cash gifts

The thespian wife was left shocked as her friends, aka May's Inner circle, turned up big time to make May's birthday a memorable one

One of the famous faces that were seen at the party and also one of the leaders of May's Inner Circle was actress Anita Joseph

It is always a great feeling to have close friends and loved ones around when celebrating different milestones in one life; May Edochie recently witnessed that feeling as she turned a year older.

The beautiful first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently turned a year older, and her close friends and pals were on hand to make sure it was a worthy experience for her.

Actress Anita Joseph and a group of friends throw May Edochie a surprise birthday party. Photo credit: @realanitajoseph/@mayyuledochie

May Edochie, who had been in the news a lot over the last few months over the cheating scandal that rocked her marriage.

May's Inner Circle

It is no longer news that May's husband, Yul Edochie, recently fathered a child with the actress Judy Austin and later took her as his second wife.

However, since the whole debacle happened, there have been different support groups within Nollywood pitching their support to their colleague or his wife.

One of those that has solidly thrown her weight in support of May is the famous actress Anita Joseph, and she was sighted at the surprise birthday party organised by May's Inner Circle.

During the celebration, Anita Joseph said she was a member of May's Inner Circle of friends as they presented her a cheque worth millions of her naira as her birthday gift.

Watch clips from the surprise birthday party below:

See how netizens reacted to the video clip of the party shared by Anita Joseph:

