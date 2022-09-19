Ace Nollywood actress Scarlett Gomez declares that the Nigerian movie industry is not doing enough at telling African stories and folktales

The actress, during a recent chat with Legit.ng credited are industry for some remarkable achievements it's been able to attain over the last few years

However, just like her colleague Jimmy Odukoya, Scarlett noted that Nollywood was still not doing enough at telling the black man stories from an African perspective

Ace Nollywood actress Scarlett Gomez, recently during a chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons slammed her colleagues and the movie to do better at telling African stories.

The actress noted during the short chat that she's not impressed with the efforts sometimes put into telling more African stories through the black man's eyes.

Scarlett Gomez and her colleague Jimmy Odukoya both speak about the Nigerian movie industry needing to do more to tell African stories. Photo credit:@iamthapj/@thescarlettgomez

Source: Instagram

Scarlett also noted that she feels disappointed whenever she sees Hollywood telling an African story to the actual owners of the stories.

Read Gomez's statement below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It would be unfair of me to say they're not doing enough because I know how hard it takes us to tell our stories. But am I impressed with the efforts? not yet. I feel like we can tell a lot of our stories more, and we can actually tell people what is going on and stop making people believe in fairytales, enough of happy endings rather lets tell the stories of the true reality on ground."

Another Nollywood actor who seems to hold this prejudice by Scarlett Gomez is her colleague Jimmy Odukoya. He recently featured in the Hollywood movie The Woman King, which starred Viola Davies.

During a chat with Legit.ng, Jimmy also shared his thoughts on the need for African filmmakers to tell more African stories. He opined that Africa has many untapped stories waiting to be told and harnessed.

He said:

"We need to tell our own stories and tell them well from our own angle with authenticity. If we don't, Hollywood and other foreign filmmakers will help us tell them, and when they do so they would do it with their own twist."

Nollywood has a lot more to give, we've many of our stories to tell. We've so many stories of brave African women whose great feats need to be told and cane be used to serve as an inpiration to younger generations that African women are beyond the distorting narrative of r*pe, assault, maltreatment and poverty.

Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez marks her 30th birthday in Pristine Look

Turning 30, for many women, is often a big deal, which explains why many ladies often go all out to mark the milestone age. Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez was no different during the recent celebration of her thirtieth birthday.

The talented Nollywood actress recently turned a year older on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and she took to her Instagram page to celebrate.

She shared some photos from her birthday shoot that were breathtaking. In the pictures, the screen goddess donned a new white dress which flattered her silhouette.

Source: Legit.ng