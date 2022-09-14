A Nigerian man, Elkros, has advised people to always renovate a rented apartment before parking in

The young man got surprised after some workers broke the tiles on the floor only to find charms buried underneath

Sharing his story via Twitter, he advised netizens to renovate or change the tiles of any apartment they rent

A Nigerian man has shared his scary experience after renting space in Lagos state.

The young man identified as Elkros on Twitter said he rented space but didn't like the way the floor was.

He decided to break the tiles and renovate the place. During this, the workers found charms buried underneath the broken tiles.

Sharing the story via Twitter, Elkros said:

"Took a space in Lagos recently, didn’t like the flooring, so I decided to break the tiles and add flooring amongst the renovation I was doing there. My tiler sent me these images yesterday. Said he found them buried under the tiles.

"Asked the facility manager and they said twas a woman that left before the last guy that used the space. Advice? If you can, always renovate. Change the floor and the POP. Humans are weird in this part of the country. It’s fine if you don’t believe in juju and stuff tho."

Reactions trail scary tweet

Basir said:

"E fit be good luck charm like that ooooo, no go loose am ooo no be everything be juju. E get one house like that for my area anybody wey live there must buy at least a car before dem comot there."

Nawti boy wrote:

"Just rent newly built apartments , reduces the risk of any form of vodoo. But if you’re a believer you should know that the weapons of our warfare are not carnal."

Obimma Charles wrote:

"You know something weird, I can tolerate a Nigerian who says he doesn't believe in God, not one that says he doesn't believe in juju. Maybe it's just me."

Forever Dau said:

"It's interesting to read how a lot think it's evil juju not also thinking it could be good."

