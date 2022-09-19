One endearing quality about Davido, apart from being an entertainer, is how hard he goes to show up for his children

In a video sighted online, the singer's second child Hailey, who stays abroad with her mum, was seen dancing with her friends

Davido encouraged his daughter as she showed off her dance skills to Kizz Daniel's viral song Buga

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian singer Davido does not hesitate to show off his children even when they are doing the smallest of things.

In a post sighted online, the singer's second child Hailey was seen at what looked like a family party with her friends.

Doting father Davido gets excited as Hailey dances Buga. Photo credit: @davido/@laplubelle

Source: Instagram

Hailey displayed her dance skills as she showed the girls how to dance to Kizz Daniel's viral hit single, Buga.

Hailey, in her pink princess gown, went low like the song suggested and raised her little shoulders high when it got to the 'buga won' part. The people around hailed her as she focused on her dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The video then moved to Davido who excitedly cheered his daughter on by also performing the dance routine.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

officialcosmosbrand:

"@davido is a present father. He's a good example of a fatherly father."

teeth_ambassador:

"❤️❤️"

Davido gushes over striking resemblance with his 2nd daughter Hailey

Davido doesn’t hold back from letting the world know how much he loves and adores his three children.

The father of three took to his Instastory channel with a post dedicated to his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

Davido posted two different pictures of the little one who is based abroad. Interestingly, the singer appeared to have suddenly realised how much they both share a striking resemblance.

Sharing one of the photos on his page, the Assurance hitmaker noted that Hailey appears to be the child who has an exact replica of his face.

Fan dedicates new house to Davido

Fans of Nigerian celebrities, especially musicians, go the extra length to show their love and support for their favourites.

Davido became the centre of attraction after a die-hard female fan identified as Enjoyment completed her new house and dedicated it to him.

Congratulating herself, the fan hailed Davido as she shared a video of the house from the point of execution to completion.

At the entrance of the house, a huge painting of Davido was plastered on the wall with the inscription 'OBO no go minus'.

Source: Legit.ng