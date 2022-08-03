Singer Davido has once again taken to social media with a post dedicated to one of his daughters, Hailey Adeleke

The father of three shared pictures of Hailey on his Instastory channel while pointing out they share a striking resemblance

According to Davido, out of his three children, Hailey appears to be the one who has an exact replica of his face

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido doesn’t hold back from letting the world know how much he loves and adores his three children.

Just recently, the father of three took to his Instastory channel with a post dedicated to his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

Davido posted two different pictures of the little one who is based abroad. Interestingly, the singer appeared to have had a sudden realization of how much they both share a striking resemblance.

Sharing one of the photos on his page, the Assurance hitmaker noted that Hailey appears to be the child who has an exact replica of his face.

“My whole face," the singer wrote on his page while sharing cute emoticons indicating how much he loves his daughter.

Check out a screenshot below:

Ifeanyi makes a mess as he takes over dad Davido's house

Still in a related story about the singer and his children, Legit.ng reported that Davido's son with Chioma Rowland, Ifeanyi came to spend time at his Banana Island mansion.

The singer's controversial aide, Isreal DMW took to social media with a video of Ifeanyi playing in his father's expensive mansion.

Ifeanyi delightfully watched cartoon on his father's big TV screen as he went about scattering the area.

Aside from watching the huge Bang and Olufsen TV that allegedly cost Davido N68m, Ifeanyi also climbed on the stand.

Olamide shows fans and followers his grownup son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that popular rap musician Olamide shared some cute videos of his first son, Milliano, as they had a father and son moment.

The video showed Milliano throwing a ball at a long distance into a basket as his singer father expressed shock at his son’s ability.

The cute clip left many stunned at how fast the young lad has grown, with many sharing funny reactions.

