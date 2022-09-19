Nollywood actor Yul Edochie made it to the birthday celebration of his first wife, May, over the weekend

A new video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the actor mounted the podium, embraced his wife and delivered a short speech

However, the clips stirred reactions from many on social media, with people suggesting that Edcohie’s wife didn’t look so happy

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is trending yet again on social media as it concerns his marital drama with his first wife, May.

Recall Legit.ng earlier reported that May clocked a new age and stormed the streets for an outreach programme in celebration of her new age.

Yul Edochie was seen at his wife's birthday. Photo: @mayyuledochie/@yuledochie

Her husband, Yul, was noticeably absent in a video shared on her Instagram page that highlighted some of the activities at the outreach programme.

However, a new clip making the rounds online shows that the Nollywood actor eventually showed up at the event to support his first wife.

In the viral video, Yul hopped on the podium and had his arms around May as he delivered a brief speech.

The actor mentioned that he had to show up for his wife. He said he would double whatever she has promised to donate to the foundation.

This was followed by Yul showing off some dance moves before he left the stage with his wife.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

gentle_chattel said:

"Is obvious from her look that's she doesn't care and she's still angry with her husband."

ojulewastudio said:

"Her facial expression says it all."

joycedivine4life said:

"The hurt is so glaring in her facial expression. But appreciate him him for the support ."

jisolabrandboss said:

"May is exceptional in all honesty ! Yes, she may not be happy, who would given the circumstances but then, she’s playing her part .. my earnest prayer is, Father .. bless n keep marriages that are the edge of a fall, Amen."

stainless_e said:

"She’s not happy at all ."

iamdx2 said:

"May this woman find a way to forgive this man .. Cuz this really hurt and it will be in her head forever."

Yul Edochie celebrates wife May on her birthday

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie took to social media to celebrate his first wife, May, despite their differences.

The movie star posted gorgeous photos of his estranged partner and poured out his heart in a sweet message.

According to Yul, May is his wife and CEO extraordinaire and his message left fans wishing the couple well.

Source: Legit.ng