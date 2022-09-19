Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, got social media buzzing when he shared an emotional video of his recent meeting with his parents

The singer noted that he hasn't seen his beloved parents in a long time and wondered how things have changed quickly

The parents were so surprised upon sighting him as they shared warmed embrace and have a lovely bonding time

Nigerians have reacted to the emotional video of the son and parents' moment, with many dropping nice messages for them

Mavin records star, Johnny Drille, got his fans talking when he shared a beautiful video of the moment he visited his parent's house in Delta state.

The singer noted that it is his first time visiting them this year as he shared a touching video of when they sighted him.

Johnny Drille visits parents' home. Credit: @jihnnydrille

His father and siblings acted so surprised as he held his beloved son in a warm embrace while his mother's joy couldn't be contained in the lovely family video.

Johnny Drille noted that it is crazy how he moved from seeing his parents every day to only visiting them once or twice a year as he shared loads of other interesting times with them.

He attributed his not seeing them often to his busy schedule and claimed that his parents are getting older.

The singer finally noted that this particular meeting happened because he had a show at Asaba and decided to visit home.

Watch the lovely family video below:

Nigerians react to Johnny Drille's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Johnny Drille's video of his visit to his parents.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Maro_reigns:

"Is your dad’s reaction for me."

Vonn_luce:

"I heard today that life is about Presence. Being present in the lives of those you love."

Super_juliette:

"Your dad is such a happy man. The smile was heavenly."

Ifeoluwa_fyi:

"Now I want to see my parents."

Adika_pikin:

"So heartwarming. But all I can focus on is that you came to asaba, even lodged at springhill.... so close to my house, and I didn't even sight you."

