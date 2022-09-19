The estranged couple, Fathia and Saheed Balogun, got their teeming fans excited when they were seen partying together at a recent event

The former lovers were guests at actress Olayinka Solomon's star-studded party, and they took time out to give their fans something to talk about

They went up the stage to spray money on Fuji star Malaika at the same time, and the video has made it to the internet

Who else is looking forward to the reunion of the ex-celebrity couple, Fathia and Saheed Balogun? Well, they gave their fans a bit of hope as they were seen in a feel-good video captured at actress Olayinka Solomon's star-studded birthday party.

Fathia and Saheed Balogun party together. Credit: @emiraltyafrica

The beautiful movie star treated her guests to an amazing fun time with music supplied by popular Fuji musician Sule Alao Malaika.

During Malaika's performance, Fathia and Saheed Balogun walked up the stage at the same time to spray the singer cash as they vibed to his music, and fans loved the beautiful scenery.

Nigerians react to Fathia and Saheed Balogun's video

Social media users across the country have expressed their joy about the video. Some are already looking forward to Fathia and Saheed Balogun's eventual reconciliation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Pay2shoplagos:

"It’s Fathia & Saheed Balogun spraying at the same time,for me… One couple I can’t wait to hear their reunion."

Ayobamiyinmi:

"Love to see Fathia and Saheed together."

Hiffyz:

"I know God will still reunite them again."

____babatunde25:

"Baba just de look mama the love still intact."

Oluwafeyisikemi00:

"Daddy and mummy loju agbo, this is something I definitely love to see, my favourites."

