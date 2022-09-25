With barely a week left to wrap up the season, BBNaija Level-Up semifinalists had the time of their lives during their weekly Saturday night party

Interestingly, former housemates who had also been yanked out of the house came together for their eviction party

Legit.ng compiled some videos highlighting some of the fun moments and social media users had different things to say

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) semi-finalists were filled with joy and excitement as they got the opportunity to witness yet another Saturday night party in Biggie’s house.

As expected, the night started with Big Brother treating the housemates to lovely outfits to help them look dapper at the party arena.

Videos from BBNaija party. Photo: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Love birds, Phyna and Groovy, were a delight to watch on the dance floor as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Bella and Sheggz also gave viewers a good time, especially since they are both not sure of another week in the house.

Chichi, Chizzy, Rachel, Bryann, Daniella and Adekunle equally had the time of their lives during the party.

Check out videos below:

Interestingly, just as the semi-finalists partied in the house, evicted Level-Up housemates equally met outside the house for the evictees' party.

Diana, Giddy Fire, Doyin, Deji, Eloswag among others all reunited again weeks after they took their exit from Big Brother’s house.

Check out a video below:

Social media users react

teesparkles_official said:

"Chichi and Hermes Carried this party last night no cap and My Girl was really swimming in Gold."

shallomkem said:

"Are level 2 evicted housemates a joke to you guys... are they not level up housemates too."

olagolddy_bb8 said:

"D 8th slide, chizzy is a life of d party I swear, his vibes alone is ."

nomsoehiahuruike said:

"The Shella's matching outfits ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ couple goals."

mrhaykay26 said:

"Groovy outfit is the baddest among the guys."

dortty22 said:

"Na only Allyson dey impress me with dressing since the came out she can dress."

iamprincessnathan said:

"Eloswag body no Dey calm down ‍♀️."

Source: Legit.ng