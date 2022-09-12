Popular Nollywood actress, Yinka Solomon, is gushing over her new achievement and she is flaunting it on social media

The actress is the latest celebrity to become a homeowner, with some of her friends and colleagues joining her in the celebration

Yinka shared a beautiful dance video from the housewarming ceremony on Instagram and thanked the people who attended

Ace Nollywood actress, Yinka Solomon, got her fans and colleagues celebrating and congratulating her as she becomes the latest landlady in town.

The actress acquired a new beautiful mansion and shared a video to make the announcement to her followers on Instagram.

Yinka Solomon acquires new mansion. Credit: @olayinkasolomon01

Source: Instagram

In the video, some of her celebrity colleagues and friends attended the housewarming ceremony as she danced with joy to celebrate her big achievement.

Yinka captioned the feel-good video as:

"Thanks to you all, I will never take your love for granted."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Yinka Solomon

A number of Yinka Solomon's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of her post about the new mansion and showered her with lovely congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Akoladehighlander:

"Congratulations more more blessings Ogo nla."

Iteledicon01:

"Congratulations deputy Mie, Eyi poor o."

Authenticmuy:

"Congratulations dear sis. Bigger you in all ways."

Adebimpeaweni1:

"Congratulations darling, God bless the new house, try dey share update with we sef, I love this, more to come sisterly."

Kojhairways:

"This is much ooo Thank you Lord Congratulations sis, see as mansion be like palace, money is good, congratulations big madam."

Arikdaveempire_surprises:

"Congratulations darling ile atura. See our beautiful frames seating pretty on the wal, I celebrate you big time, this is huge mehn."

