Popular crossdresser Bobrisky knows just how to get people talking and flaunting his acquired behind is one strategy

However in a video sighted online Bobriksy was seen all glammed up, but the body he flaunts online was not seen with him

As expected many have questioned why the crossdresser suddenly looks different from how he posts himself online

Ever since Bobrisky claimed that he had his body worked on to look like a woman, he has been sharing videos and photos flaunting his body.

In a video sighted online, it is quite clear to Nigerians that the effeminate celebrity has been lying about doing anything to his body.

Bobrisky stors reaction as his video surfaces online Photo credit: @bobrisky_222/@sabiradio

Source: Instagram

In the clip Bob was seen in an apartment doing an advert for the space and he wore a skin-tight jumpsuit that clearly showed that his body is different from what he posts.

See the post below:

Nigerians ask questions

hairgorgeousng:

"Wey the yansh wey we been dey wiggle on the gram few days ago? Haaa!!!"

royal__celina01

"Man na man sha."

itz_dovey:

"Which yansh bob come talk say him do"

teephar_:

"Shim forget the yansh for house??"

_thereal_chioma:

"So this is Bob real body ??? Lolll !!! I’m ashamed."

ngalakwesiliekwesi:

"Nobody edit video and photo pass senior man "

son.of.francis.1:

"Be like say Bob dey hire person to do all that twe*rking videos.. Cos"

la_omarh:

"I’m sorry but this 10 million dollar waist isn’t giving Abi na my eye???‍♀️"

ms_j.o.k.e:

"The body is not bodying for both genders "

Bobrisky tensions Nigerians with birthday video

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky surprised many with a video he shared to mark his birthday on Wednesday August 31.

Known for his lavish and extravagant lifestyle, the effeminate celebrity opted to pose with cake and food on a bed.

Donning a white robe with a full face of makeup, Bobrisky propped himself up on the bed as several plates of food, fruits and a mini-sized cake spread out in front of him.

Black, white, and gold coloured balloons decorated the bed's headspace as Bobrisky moved his body to the music playing while having a taste of his cake.

Source: Legit.ng