Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, is once again in the news but this time around, for behaving like a man.

The socialite who is known to rock wigs and dress up in female clothing left many netizens in awe after he dressed like a cool guy in new photos.

In the snaps making the rounds online, James wore a series of male outfits including a matching shirt and shorts paired with white sneakers.

James Brown surprises many as he dresses like a guy. Photos: @wf_jamesbrown

The crossdresser also ditched his usual frontal wigs and showed off his lovely haircut. The photos also highlighted his muscular arms and legs.

His choice of rocking male outfits surprised many netizens and they reacted on social media.

See the snaps below:

Nigerians react to photos of James Brown dressed up like a man

It did not take long for James Brown’s new photos to spread on social media and it raised a series of funny comments. Read some of them below:

ivannas_trunkofficial:

"Princess don tire for frontal glue una think say to be woman easy before abi"

fitme794:

"Looks like our Nigerian prodigal son has finally returned after making it "

dmj_p:

"He still has his nails done love this for him though "

balane_umaru:

"He's finer as a guy than a girl! God no dey make mistake!"

mzshowbliss:

"See as cloth fit am , he come fine."

keme_b:

"He actually would have made a fine man"

kashandras;

"So James brown fine like this?"

toby_future:

"I will really like to know the evangelist that preached to James brown."

thestephway__:

"James is finer as a boy even"

tyffanyo:

"Awww he’s actually cute . This guy is very silly but I sha like him…"

iam_bigtunez:

"Deliverance was successful. Welcome back home bro."

goldie_blacc:

"Ahhh princess fine as prince ooo ."

