Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Lucy Edet got fans and colleagues asking if she's expecting a baby

The reality star confused people with a photo she shared on her page recently, showing off what looks like a baby bump

Despite the fact that Lucy made sure to mention that it's not what people think, it didn't stop the assumptions

BBNaija star Lucy Edet might be welcoming a child in a couple of months or have to successfully convince people that she overate.

Lucy shows off huge stomach Photo credit: @iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

The entrepreneur shared a new photo on her page and seemed to be showing off her protruding stomach, especially with the way she posed.

In the caption, Lucy made sure to note that the stomach is not what people might be thinking.

"It’s not what you think!"

See the post below:

Reactions to Lucy's post

official_mercyeke:

"Na food or congratulations."

officiallrosie:

"Hmmmm which one, make we start to dey prepare our backs ooooo."

didiekanem:

"Anything is possible in this streets sis."

siruti:

"Ahhhhh Lucyyyy."

cindyokafor_:

"Wetin dey happen?"

paditaagu:

"I am thinking it already and no one can beat my brain. I de house."

tuateba:

"I will congratulate you with what you think I am thinking in the near future. "

joymagdalene2:

"Glory to God in 9month time we go come visiting."

adege_jennifer:

"Guys it’s not what u think no worry I no my friend na natural something Buh we go still congratulate u soon by the grace of God "

honorinenchang:

"It seems you have been finishing the grill alone oooh lulu"

nwachukwumiriandf:

"This kind enjoyment wey bring out belle like this, no be small enjoyment ooo."

