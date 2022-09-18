Popular Nigerian influencers Twinz Love have made their mum a very happy woman after they surprised her with a new car

According to the girls, their mum has been instrumental to their success, and the car is a perfect way to thank her

As expected, Nigerians have congratulated the girls' mum and commended the twins for being such amazing children

Popular Nigerian influencers Twinz Love have melted the heart of many with their recent beautiful gesture to their amazing mum.

In a post on their page, the girls revealed that they surprised their ever-supportive mum with a new car.

Nigerians commend Twinz Love for buying their mum a new car Photk credit: @twinz_love

Sharing photo of the amazing moment, their emotional mum was seen crying as she thanked her children and took a look at the car.

The twins also knelt down and held their mum as she prayed for them.

"We Got Our Mum a Car Congratulations IYA IBEJI❤️ iya ibeji fainted o"

Nigerians react to the post

olorisupergal:

"God bless you."

zicsaloma:

"congrats mummy. May God shower you with more blessings ❤️❤️"

sisi_yemmie:

"Awwwwww beautiful "

sirbalocomedy_:

"Congratulations dear. I love this. Mommy I am coming to drive you round "

debbie_shokoya:

"God Bless You Both!! God Is Just Starting With You"

ashmusy:

"Awwww congratssssss this is too good.. God bless you my babygirls❤️"

de_mure_:

"Love you guys so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless you."

divabyqbwigs:

"Awwww Bless your kind hearts ♥️Congratulations @princess_adeyinka_ You deserve this and so much more!!!"

official_shirleycurvy:

"❤️❤️She even deserves a g wagon this is beautiful GOD bless you twins me self na twins I want oh and girls."

