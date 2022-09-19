Legendary singer 2baba Idibia turned a new age on September 18, and his beautiful wife Annie has taken to social media to celebrate him

Sharing the video of a song on her page, Annie moved many to tears as she dedicated the soulful performance to her man

The mum of two also thanked the singer for putting such a piece together and celebrating 2baba while he is still alive

Popular Nigerian singer 2baba has been well celebrated by his beautiful wife Annie on the occasion of his birthday on September 18.

The actress shared an emotional song on her page, where the artiste praised and eulogized the singer for being an amazing person.

Annie says she will celebrate 2baba with awe-inspiring post Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Annie thanked the artiste for the thoughtful piece and appreciated him for celebrating her husband while he is still alive and healthy.

The mum of two also made it clear that her awe-inspiring loving post to her man is still coming.

"I’m just gonna leave this here …. For now !!!(Trying to enjoy every sec of today with my “ my mine” , but my “awwww ish bday love post is CookingThank you soooooooo much @mi2ozagagaFor creating this impeccable master piece for “ a guy “ while he’s alive in good health “ ☺️Thank you Happy birthday to “my mine” Pls Swipe .. fav line?????? Every time I listen 2 this beautifully ..genuine written song … I get goosebumps, and tears… in every single line….A LETTER TO 2BABA."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the post

stephanieofuobi:

"This literally made me cry."

cherie_isong:

"Happy birthday 2baba, our Annie's king. God bless and keep you ❤️"

realnickoffical_17:

"This song is so deep celebrate people while they're still alive ❤️happy birthday 2baba we love u."

tim_lushskincare:

"So beautiful and touching."

djsugaar:

"Who’s cutting onions happy birthday to your hubby."

faithyesohee:

"Wao lovely touching song...like I just have goosebumps ❤️. Happy birthday 2baba❤️"

mr.benogwu:

"The letter is from all of us to our KING for life!"

Source: Legit.ng