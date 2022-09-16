Singer Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, has joined the growing list of Nigerian celebrities with Bentley rides

The music executive took to his Instagram page to share photos of his newly acquired Bentley Bentayga automobile

Many were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages with some others talking about their family’s wealth

Congratulations are in order for top Nigerian music producer and Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke mostly known as Chairman HKN.

The celebrated music executive recently took to his official Instagram page with a series of posts in which he shared the news of his new luxury acquisition.

Davido's brother buys N90m Bentley Bentayga. Photo: @chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

Adewale splashed about N90 million on a custom Bentley Bentagya ride and he couldn’t hide his excitement in photos taken at the car dealership.

“What you know about pulling up in Bentley truck! Watch these haters fall in love…< his caption read.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See post below:

In a different post, the new car owner thanked the dealers for giving him a fantastic purchase experience.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

kani41 said:

"All that hard work...congrats hubby ."

speeddarlingtonvibe said:

"Adeleke money confirmed!!."

thechefchi said:

"Congrats bro."

_iamsheila__ said:

"Make dem just leave soft and enjoyment life for Davido and family ‍♀️."

domingo_loso said:

"Omo e choke o. Congrats."

spark_lero said:

"Nothing like haters oh... Who no like better thing, Congrats champ ❤️."

billyempire2 said:

"This family too get money shuuuuucongrats ❤️OBO say mk we drop congratulations for here."

joanodenu said:

"People say money nor dey, shuu money dey where he won dey Abeg ."

poshest_hope said:

"God abeg!! The pressure is getting wesseer."

Singer Wizkid splashes millions on seven luxury cars at once

In a different celebrity luxury purchase story, top music superstar Wizkid is gearing up to release another album, and it appears he has already started rewarding himself for months of hard work.

Legit.ng recently reported that an automobile dealer took to Instagram with photos of some super expensive luxury rides the singer just acquired.

A Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Mercedes Maybach were spotted, and social media users had different things to say.

Source: Legit.ng