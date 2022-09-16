Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May, has caused a buzz on social media on her birthday

The movie star’s beautiful first wife took to social media to reintroduce herself as a queen to her many fans

According to her, she is Queen May Yul-Edochie, and she also shared stunning birthday photos online

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May, has got fans talking on her birthday.

The movie star’s first wife turned a year older on September 16, 2022, and she went all out on the special occasion.

To mark the event, May reintroduced herself to her many fans. She posted a series of gorgeous photos of herself for the introduction.

May Yul-Edochie reintroduces herself as a queen on her birthday. Photos: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to her, she is Queen May Yul-Edochie, and it is her birthday.

She wrote:

“Behold your Queen with beauty enrobed. My name is Queen MAY YUL-EDOCHIE and today is my birthday.”

In the photo, the socialite looked regal in a burnt orange outfit that perfectly accentuated her curves while keeping her looking elegant.

See the snap below:

In a subsequent post, the celebrant showed gratitude to God for making her a queen. In her words:

“Dear Lord, I'm most grateful for an additional year along with your extravagant grace, mercy and blessings upon my life. You even made me a queen. I say a very big thank you Lord.”

See below:

Congratulations pour in for May Yul-Edochie on her birthday

A number of May’s fans and celebrity friends took to her comment section to celebrate her big day. Read some of their sweet messages below:

Kunleremiofficial:

“Happy birthday Queen.”

The_real_amaka:

“Happiest birthday my very own queen you are loved.”

Lanremakunevents:

“Happy birthday dear, may heaven open and favour you all the days of ur life in jesus name . have fun is ur day.”

Ruthkadiri:

“Happy birthday beauty personified ❤️”

Realanitajoseph:

“May May May May you will always triumph,the hand of the Lord is upon you Amen Your paths are blessed and you shall live in good health and wealth Amen ❤️I love you baby soar higher aight .”

Thismicheleis:

“Happiest Birthday @mayyuledochie. An epitome of strength… beauty…class and courage. May God continue to shower you with an abundance of blessings, favours and love ❤️.”

Happy birthday to May Yul-Edochie.

