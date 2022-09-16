“My Name Is Queen May Yul-Edochie”: Actor’s Estranged Wife Reintroduces Self on Birthday, Shares Regal Photos
- Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May, has caused a buzz on social media on her birthday
- The movie star’s beautiful first wife took to social media to reintroduce herself as a queen to her many fans
- According to her, she is Queen May Yul-Edochie, and she also shared stunning birthday photos online
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May, has got fans talking on her birthday.
The movie star’s first wife turned a year older on September 16, 2022, and she went all out on the special occasion.
To mark the event, May reintroduced herself to her many fans. She posted a series of gorgeous photos of herself for the introduction.
According to her, she is Queen May Yul-Edochie, and it is her birthday.
“Love you forever”: Yul Edochie pours heart out to estranged 1st wife May in sweet birthday message, fans gush
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
She wrote:
“Behold your Queen with beauty enrobed. My name is Queen MAY YUL-EDOCHIE and today is my birthday.”
In the photo, the socialite looked regal in a burnt orange outfit that perfectly accentuated her curves while keeping her looking elegant.
See the snap below:
In a subsequent post, the celebrant showed gratitude to God for making her a queen. In her words:
“Dear Lord, I'm most grateful for an additional year along with your extravagant grace, mercy and blessings upon my life. You even made me a queen. I say a very big thank you Lord.”
See below:
Congratulations pour in for May Yul-Edochie on her birthday
A number of May’s fans and celebrity friends took to her comment section to celebrate her big day. Read some of their sweet messages below:
“2 legends”: Sweet video of Mercy Johnson sitting in Patience Ozokwo’s lap, billing her like a daughter trends
Kunleremiofficial:
“Happy birthday Queen.”
The_real_amaka:
“Happiest birthday my very own queen you are loved.”
Lanremakunevents:
“Happy birthday dear, may heaven open and favour you all the days of ur life in jesus name . have fun is ur day.”
Ruthkadiri:
“Happy birthday beauty personified ❤️”
Realanitajoseph:
“May May May May you will always triumph,the hand of the Lord is upon you Amen Your paths are blessed and you shall live in good health and wealth Amen ❤️I love you baby soar higher aight .”
Thismicheleis:
“Happiest Birthday @mayyuledochie. An epitome of strength… beauty…class and courage. May God continue to shower you with an abundance of blessings, favours and love ❤️.”
Happy birthday to May Yul-Edochie.
Man travels all the way from Enugu to gift May Yul-Edochie an artwork
Nollywood actor Yul Edcohie’s wife, May, continues to win the support of netizens amid her troubled marriage with the movie star.
Toyin Abraham shares stunning photos of stepdaughter as she celebrates her on 18th birthday, fans gush
Just recently, May took to her official Instagram page with a video post that captured her encounter with a dedicated supporter.
Apparently, the young man went through the trouble of painting May and travelling down all the way from Enugu to present the artwork to her.
Source: Legit.ng