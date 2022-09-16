Ace Nollywood actress Judy Austin has sparked a massive controversy online after she took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband's first wife, May Yul-Edochie, on her birthday

Judy Austin is the second wife of the famous actor Yul Edochie, and they have a baby boy together

The actress, in the sense of kindness, had taken to her Instagram page to celebrate the birthday of her senior, but it has been met by the ire of many as her overstepping her bounds

Famous Nollywood actress Judy Austin sparked a huge controversy online after she took to her Instagram page to share a post dedicated to May Yul-Edochie, her husband's first wife.

The actress has been in the eye of the storm since earlier in the year after news about her having a child with famous actor Yul Eodchie outside of marriage went viral.

Judy Austin celebrates her husband's first wife, May Edochie calls her a queen. Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Judy has come under severe criticism after sharing a post on her Instagram to celebrate her husband's first wife, who turned a year older on September 16 2022.

In her post celebrating May, the movie star called her a queen while praying for God's protection and love in her life.

Judy wrote:

"Happy beautiful birthday Queen May Yul-Edochie. I pray for God’s love and protection… Wishing you everything good in life. Enjoy your day."

Read some of the reactions Judy's post stirred:

@chef_tee_tenji:

"Nawa o problem no dey finish."

@maryifeyinwaekwusama:

"Na story you dey fine."

@o_n_yii:

"Nne u get mind o."

@isabel_obiageli:

"U want to take the spot light from her day... So that people will start talk about ur post and forget about her birthday... Zukwanikieeee."

@fa_mubaraka"

"This lady has no shame in this game. My jaw drops."

@diamond_boutique2022_:

"This is not necessary ooh pls stop."

@ochangjoy7:

"Shey this woman dey ok laidis? Madam hope nothing? U spoil person hope turn back to say happy birthday to her, where is the happiness?"

Actor's estranged wife reintroduces self on birthday, shares regal photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, had got fans talking on her birthday.

The movie star's first wife turned a year older on September 16, 2022, and she went all out on the special occasion.

To mark the event, May reintroduced herself to her many fans. She posted a series of gorgeous photos of herself for the introduction.

