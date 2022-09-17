A socio-political group, Agbarijo Egbe Odo Yoruba (Grand Council of Yoruba Youths) has announced its plan to officially endorse Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidency.

The group will also endorse the three governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in SouthWest.

The group made this known via a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday.

Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, Araba of Osogbo, and Agba – Awo of Yorubaland is expected to chair the occasion.

The topic of discussion at the event is “ASEYORI IDIBO TO NBO L’ONA NI ILE ODU’A, E GBE KIN NI YI WA, AWA L’OKAN”, (“2023 Yorubaland Electoral Victory, Is Our Turn, Bring it Forward”)

The Speakers at the event include a former Ondo state Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Ambassador Sola Iji, a renowned International Rights’ Activist and APC Chieftain in Osun State, Otunba Jumoke Ogunkeyede (JMK), and most popular former President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Segun Mayegun.

Other dignitaries expected at the occasion include Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Chief (Mrs) Florence Ajimobi, former Governor of Ogun State and former First Lady, Oyo State, respectively.

Afenifere Leader, Prince Tajudeen Olusi is the Guest of Honour. Former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and Oyo State APC Chairman, Chief Iyiola Oladokun and Hon Isaac Omodewu are the Chief Host and Host respectively.

COVID – 19 Protocols will be strictly adhered to as the event will be held under a very tight security network to ward off social miscreants that are likely to take advantage of the august gathering to cause public unrest.

