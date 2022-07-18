Singer Davido has been in Osun state over the past few days to show support for his uncle Ademola Jackson Adeleke

The music star’s effort was not in vain as his uncle emerged as the governor-elect of Osun state and massive jubilation followed afterwards

Davido treated residents of the state to a free show as he performed some of his biggest hit songs for many who stormed their residence

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration in the household of Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke aka Davido, following his uncle’s victory in Osun state.

The 30BG musician has been in Osun state over the past few days and his efforts were not wasted as his paternal uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, emerged as the governor-elect.

Davido holds massive show after uncle's victory. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Following the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), excited indigenes stormed the Adeleke residence and Davido was well on ground to entertain them.

The singer put up a free show that saw him performing some of his hit songs including Stand Strong and FEM.

Videos shared by the singer captured a mammoth crowd gathered as he cheered them on from the balcony where he was stationed alongside other members of his crew.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

papisnoopgohard said:

"Baddest for a reason!"

cdqolowo said:

"E get why we dey call am baddest ."

jayywealth said:

"Omo Osun don turn to happiness now ❤️."

gylliananthonette said:

"Good nephew, Good uncle...Great family❤️."

mcpaapcomedian01 said:

"But Joké apart DAVIDO energy is not here oh I don’t think the dude have rest for some days now ❤️ CONGRATULATIONS to the winning family."

teeto__olayeni said:

"My love for him has Increased, he is definitely a good and great Man."

drealhayjay said:

"Thank God for choosing this man as my fav, Always with Vibes Forever remain my Fav30bg FL."

US singer Chris Brown congratulates Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Adeleke's victory in the Osun governorship election was a huge feat for his nephew Davido.

The singer was congratulated by many, especially since he went hard for his uncle, and US music star Chris Brown also reached out.

The American singer who is a friend of Davido's shared a photo of the dancing senator as he congratulated him.

