DJ Maphorisa took to social media to defend the Amapiano sound from Davido's fans who were hailing praises to the Afrobeats star for popularising the genre

Madumane called the stans out while naming Mzansi's Amapiano artists like Kabza De Small who have impacted the genre heavily

Netizens all over the globe are now flocking to DJ Maphorisa's comments section to further drag him and provide proof for their controversial claims

DJ Maphorisa has used his timeline to educate Davido's fans on the history of Amapiano.

The Abalele hitmaker was responding to a Tweet from a fan of the Afrobeats Nigerian artist Davido, who claimed Amapiano would be nothing without his influence.

According to the tweet by @LadyRoza 001, Davido was the one who introduced the globally rising sound to South African artists. The online user's tweet dragged everyone, including Wizkid, saying:

"Davido brought Amapiano from South Africa two years ago and made it a successful genre in Africa and Beyond, Wizkid is now hopping on the same genre after Davido made it a successful genre. This is how many African artists have been benefiting from Davido’s success for over 12yrs"

Maphorisa immediately brought up facts about the origin of Amapiano saying:

"Kabza & Maphorisa was the first to put Wizkid n Burnaboy on Amapiano song Sponono dat was a historical moment 3 years ago, research before tweet also it was the first time Wiz n Burna jumped on a same song together. let it sink in ❤️"

However, after fans flooded his comments section with praise for Davido's features, including the song Champion Sound with Focalistic, Phori responded by tweeting that he is not the gatekeeper of sound.

"Amapiano ke “With or without u”movement no gatekeepers. let it sink in."

Maphorisa shared the following post on Twitter:

Netizens share mixed reactions

@Masked_Boogie01 said:

"The first Amapiano song to appear on a billboard chart was Champion Sound. If you like to cry but it won't change the fact that Davido took Ampiano global"

@Juni_YRN wrote:

"Why are u crying? The two most successful amapiano records till today are KE STAR REMIX and CHAMPION SOUND... if u like hate, if u like cry... Davido made amapiano a big flex in Nigeria, and he is still the most successful Afrobeat artiste in South Africa to date"

@dondrzl shared:

"Music is about what connects with the people and how you market it, you can't gatekeep culture."

@SnitchDre posted:

"You're the gatekeeper of Amapiano just like DJ Khaled is the gatekeeper of hip hop in USA"

@MrorMsdrunkard replied:

"Arrogance has killed a lot of people. Artists must remain humble because their work is not sustainable. 5 years from now, we might not dance to Amapiano - ask Chicco, Auther Mafokate, Mdu, Oskido, Tira, etc"

@king_columbas commented:

"How about you go further and explain this on MacG's podcast so we get a better understanding."

@Ciderjoyy also said:

"These tears are disturbing your speakers, turn them off. Davido made Amapiano successful."

@30BG_CEO added:

"You completely fell off and now you want to use clout to revive ur Photocopy career "

Davido drags DJ Maphorisa for downplaying his role in making Amapiano popular

Nigerian international artiste and DMW label boss Davido took to social media to drag South African record producer DJ Maphorisa after he downplayed the singer’s role in making Amapiano popular.

Davido dragged Maphorisa while adding that the South African DJ had never liked him.

In his words:

“You’ve never liked me y ? I’ve always been good to you …. Anyways AWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY NOW!!!!!! Chu chu chu chu chu.”

