Actress Monalisa Stephen has come under fire for a comment she made on a video about Davido’s interview with a little girl

Monalisa, who seemed delighted with Davido’s response to the girl, went on to refer to the singer as the King of Kings

The actress’ comment has been met with dragging from many social media users, as some called her names

Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen is in the news over a comment she made while reacting to a video of singer Davido’s interview with a little white girl.

The video showed when the girl asked Davido what his favourite outfit was at an event, and replying, the DMW label boss picked his outfit as his favourite.

Davido says his outfit is about money, power and respect. Credit: @monalisa.stephen @davido

Source: Instagram

Describing his outfit, Davido said it was about money, power and respect. He went on to say if he could switch closets, he would do so with the girl.

Davido’s response to the questions seems to have delighted Monalisa, who called the singer the king of kings in her comment on the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

“The King of Kings ❤️.”

See her comment below:

See the video below:

Netizens drag Monalisa Stephen over comment on Davido’s interview

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

amynwa28:

"He is not God o. Don't switch God's praises. But he's a king alright."

larry_pdro04:

"God is the king of king , not human beings ok,ask God for forgiveness."

pac_legd:

"God is god not king Brian day pain you."

peter_gabrielplang:

"Try de calm down cos wetin you de yarn."

lil_olayinka:

"No be God be king of kings again?."

smilescakespiration:

"Only God is the king of Kings ma thank you‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

officialcosmosbrand:

"Thunder ⚡ fire your mouth who be kings of kings? Mumu."

itz_golden_stlouiz:

"Just go his dm and tell him you wanted ravish him instead of all dis banter otmopo ."

Zicsaloma begs Davido to return his turban

Popular skit maker Zicsaloma sparked funny reactions online after he shared a photo of Davido at the Puma fashion show and compared it to his.

Zicsaloma pointed out that what Davido had on his head was similar to the turban he uses in his skits.

He wrote:

“Please help me tag @davido to return my Turban. I want to go for all night. Not like he will even sow seed to my life after they pay him.”

Source: Legit.ng