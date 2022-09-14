Nigerian music star Davido has called out South African record producer DJ Maphorisa after he downplayed his impact

Davido dragged Maphorisa as he claimed the South African DJ had never liked him despite being good to him

The DMW label boss’ tweet has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many of his fans coming to his defence

Nigerian international artiste and DMW label boss Davido has taken to social media to drag South African record producer DJ Maphorisa after he downplayed the singer’s role in making Amapiano popular.

A Twitter user identified as Ladyroza001 claimed Davido brought Amapiano from South Africa and turned it into a successful genre across the world.

Twitter user claims Davido made Amapiano popular. Credit: @davido @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Davido brought Amapiano from South Africa two years ago and made it a successful genre in Africa and Beyond, Wizkid is now hopping on the same genre after davido made it a successful genre. This is how many African artists have been benefiting from Davido’s success for over 12yrs.”

Reacting, Maphorisa downplayed Davido’s impact as he said he and Kabza were the first to put Wizkid and Burna Boy on an amapiano song

“Kabza & Maphorisa was the first to put Wizkid n Burnaboy on a amapiano song Sponono dat was a historical moment 3 years ago, research before tweet also it was the first time Wiz n Burna jumped on a same song together let it sink in ❤️.”

See the post below:

On seeing this, Davido dragged Maphorisa while adding that the South African DJ had never liked him.

In his words:

“You’ve never liked me y ? I’ve always been good to you …. Anyways AWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY NOW!!!!!! Chu chu chu chu chu.”

See the tweet below:

Davido's elder brother Adewale Adeleke also joined the conversation, describing Maphorisa as fake.

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng