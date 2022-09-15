Nigerian singer Peruzzi has given popular Twitter troll Daniel Regha a taste of his own medecine after he made a jab at his career

Following the argument about the pioneer of Amapiano in Nigeria, the singer decided to shade the people who took credit instead of Davido

Regha known for his unsolicited opinions pointed out that the singer shouldn't be doing such since he is still an upcomer in the industry

The latest celebrity to put popular Twitter troll Daniel Regha is Davido's signeee Peruzzi, and the exchange pleased a lot of Nigerians.

Davido was the topic of discussion over his influence on how the Amapiano sound came into the country, and Peruzzi dropped a shade on Twitter.

Nigerians react as Peruzzi slams Daniel Regha Photo credit: @peruzzi/@DanielRegha

Source: Instagram

Daniel spotted Peruzzi's tweet and proceeded as usual to drop his opinion while advising the singer.

"The young man scolded the singer and noted that he shouldn't shade his colleagues since he is still an upcoming act in the industry. He continued by advising the singer not to inherit enemies to prove his loyalty."

"Peruzzi u shouldn't be shading ur colleagues, especially since u are still an upcomer in the industry. Don't inherit beefs to prove ur loyalty, or jump on trends to be in the spotlight, cos it will give u cl¤ut but may also ru!n ur career in the long-run. Always tread carefully."

See the exchange below:

In a reply to the advice, Peruzzi knocked Regha by saying that he is very sure his mouth stinks.

"Your Mouth Go Dey Smell. E Sure Me."

Nigerians react to the exchange

@Smiich1:

"This Huncho reply so funny af . Wetin worse pass say you get mouth odour? "

@fire_rised:

"Of course na. . I pity anybody he try whisper something to."

_glassesrepublic_:

"true true cos he talks too much."

sohigh_xy:

"Small small Daniel cup don dey full he go soon collect wotowoto."

bshizzle70a:

"There’s a meme with a rope tied around Daniel’s mouth to keep it tightly shut . It’s APT "

@DedesVibe:

"Regha no carry your busy body enter Peruzzi side o. Wetin your eye go see, you fit no like am."

@introverted_BSM:

"But stop calling Perruzzi an upcomer. It is so ridiculous and degrading to his personality. Be reasonable pls."

