Nigerian skit maker Zicsaloma has reacted to the outfit Davido rocked at the Puma fashion show and seems to have reached a conclusion

Reacting to the large-cap Davido wore, Zicsaloma compared it to the turban he uses in many of his skits as he called on OBO to return it

The skit maker’s statement left funny reactions in its wake as many fans, including celebrities, took to social media to laugh over it

Popular skit maker Zicsaloma has sparked funny reactions online after he shared a photo of Davido at the Puma fashion show and compared it to his.

Zicsaloma pointed out that what Davido had on his head was similar to the turban he uses in his skits.

Zicsaloma begs Davido to return his turban. Credit: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Please help me tag @davido to return my Turban. I want to go for all night. Not like he will even sow seed to my life after they pay him.”

See the post below:

Davido was reportedly at a Puma fashion show which he didn't attend as part of the guests but as one of the models.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

pereegbiofficial:

". @davido return that turban Biko. ."

chiomakpotha:

"Na your turban ooooo. @davido please kindly return awa turban."

healthertainer:

"Wahala be like sister Ekwitos turban….. turban wey first you feature for abroad runway. You should be proud @davido thanks for the upgrade ."

joymena_realtor:

"He wanted to disguise the cap but the anointing oil wey you Dey drink open your hidden eyes to see."

dee1l33:

"I talk say I don first see this cap before ."

thewomanyoushouldbe:

"Eweleke! Brother Davido, you want to defile our turban, you are not afraiding? You didn’t knew the turban you are wearing carry fire? Return it osiso!"

Davido strikes pose with Puma CEO

Nigerian music star and DMW label owner David Adeleke better known as Davido, made headlines over a picture of him and the CEO of popular brand Puma Bjørn Gulden.

Davido took to his Instastory to share the picture of him sitting beside the top business executive.

Both men wore black attires and had big smiles on their faces.

Source: Legit.ng