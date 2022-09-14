Nollywood actor Somadina Adinma is refusing to be bullied by fans of the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show

The actor had taken to Twitter with a post expressing strong reservations about Phyna for threatening to beat Bella up

When some of Phyna’s fans attacked him for his post, the actor didn’t waste time barging into their DMs to set them straight

Film star Somadina Adinma is among the celebrities following the ongoing season of the Big Brother Naija (Level Up) show.

Following the altercation between female housemates Bella and Phyna, Adinma took to his Twitter page with a post sharing his thought on the fight.

Somadina Adinma tackles BBNaija fans. Photo: @unusualphyna/@bellaokagbue/@adinmasomadina

Source: Instagram

The actor frowned against Phyna for saying she would have beaten Phyna up if not for Biggie’s rules that forbid physical violence.

However, the actor’s comment didn’t go down well with some of Phyna’s fans and they came after him online.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Adinma made it clear that he isn’t one to be messed with as he made sure to storm the Instagram DMs of the trolls and curse them out.

One of the individuals who spoke against him shared screenshots online while pointing out how she didn’t say anything to warrant such a reaction from the actor.

See screenshots below:

Social media users react

mymorenikeji said:

"Imagine, nawa oo .....this boy has time sha."

x.t_scents said:

"Soma no get sense. Why will he go to peoples dm to reply something that happened on the timeline? Nawa ."

ibifaith said:

"Looks the streets isn't smiling defending their girl how ever allow celeb have an opinion their humans too. Regardless phyna I stand 100m 4 my baby girl."

kay_k_101 said:

"This is embarrassing looks like someone has so much time in their hands, I expected better from him ."

beccaszn said:

"Soma na you first find trouble! Rest this isn’t Nollywood abeg."

BBNaija's Bella says if Sheggz is all she takes out of Biggie's house she's happy with it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija Level Up housemate Bella got fans of the show talking after she spoke candidly about her feelings for Sheggz.

Bella and Sheggz are the only housemates whose 'ship' has faced little to no hurdle on the show, and the female star said she does not mind taking Sheggz home as her grand prize.

The Level Up housemate's disclosure sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community.

Source: Legit.ng