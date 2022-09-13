BBNaija reality star Erica Nlewedim recently joined one of the many political talks on social media, and it came with some backlash

The reality star was bullied after she raised questions about a tweet from the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

Erica, in a clap back, declared that no one can bully her as many of her followers came to her defence

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Erica Nlewedim in a recent statement, has declared that no one can bully her.

With the 2023 general elections a few months away, there have been growing political talks on social media. Erica reacted to one of them involving the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Erica joins political talk on Twitter.

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Erica’s tweet sparked reactions as she took to her handle to speak about how people were being bullied for asking questions.

She wrote:

“If I want to decide who I’m voting for can’t I ask certain questions? If u think bullying is the way to go you’re simply driving away people who are supposed to see reasons to vote! If u think u want to bully anyone, Erica is not the person!”

See her tweet below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ofomaamanda:

"If you can't see any reason to vote right now,then you won't see no reason to vote tomorrow Asking questions is ok but you should already know who and what to vote.. You only popular in Nigeria,you better protect it well."

iam_igboke:

"Aunty go and seat down!! This one no be supa comado matter, Leave politics to politicians and to the politically minded."

