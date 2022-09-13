Two of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemates, Phyna and Bella, recently got in a fight with each that has sparked a significant conversation online

The fight was quite epic and had been trending online after due to Phyna's epic lambasting of Bella

Phyna, during the fight, queried Bella asking her what she was doing on the BBNaija show; if she's actually from a wealthy background like she loves to claim

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemates Phyna and Bella have recently been the prevalent trend topic across social media after their fight on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

This isn't the first time the pair has been involved in a fight in the BBNaija house. However, the latest has seen an epic lambasting from Phyna as she threatened to beat Bella before going on to troll her about her relationship with Sheggz.

BBNaija housemates Phyna and Bella were involved in a messy fight during their recent wager task discussion. Photo credit:@gistwell/@kikisgists

The fight started when Phyna tried discussing the wager task for the week, but Bella was more concerned talking about a food issue.

Phyna went on to slam Bella to stop talking about the food issue because they were done talking about that and would instead want to discuss the wager task. But Bella wasn't having any of that as she said that Phyna shouldn't dictate to her what to talk about in the lounge.

Phyna replied, slamming Bella, saying she was rude, and Bella fired back, saying she was mad, before saying Head of House, my a*s.

At this point, Phyna lost it and went for the jugular, saying she's from the street and isn't like Bella, that lies about being from England; she also poked her further, saying:

“What are you doing in big brother house? You dey there dey collect you’re a mad, you’re sick, from Sheggz, e say na love he’s changing. Idiot”

Watch the fight below:

See more clips of the battle below:

Read some of the reactions the fight generated below:

@harleys_apparel01:

"Phyna no Dey take rubbish."

@omokhefe_:

"Go girl, vawulence is neeededddddddddd..."

@zethuzezendlela:

"Bella my Bella, am happy you stood up for yourself. No one is allowed to tell nobody what to say.......Geez."

@prettylove2k4:

"Phyna was trying to shut Bella up because she Lied to doyin,Elo and Chiomzy Consigning how she Reacted abt the food,without knowing that,my big Bella no dey take nonsense ."

