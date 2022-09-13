A video of Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy and one of his fans has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

In the video, a fan approached the African Giant and informed him that he had some bars he would love to share with him

To his surprise, the fan sang lyrics of one of Burna's old songs, and the singer was left stunned

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, had a time out and stumbled on a fan who spent a short but quality time with him.

A video of their hilarious moment has surfaced on social media, and Nigerians cannot but talk about it.

The fan dropped bars for Burna Boy. Credit: @burnaboygram @tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

In the video, the fan approached the Love Damini crooner and informed him that he has some bars he would love him to listen to.

Burna obliged and told him to go ahead, only for the fan to start singing Ye word for word. The singer wondered if that was the bar he claimed to have, and the fan said yes because he never said the bars belonged to him, and they both laughed over it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Burna Boy and the fan who sang his song back to him.

legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

Sophie_makarri:

"Is the corner eye for me."

Danieloroyo:

"For Burna mind, is this guy joking or playing with me."

Ghadwithus:

"The look he kept giving him after every line was epic."

Layol_presidency:

"This one lucky say Odogwu dey good mood him for mend am."

Man whose friends allegedly got shot by Burna Boy’s men finally shares details

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man identified as Flowolf finally shared details of what happened with Burna Boy and his two friends, who were reportedly shot by the singer's men.

Flowolf revealed that his friends came to the country for a wedding and he invited them out to a club where Burna Boy also showed up at.

The young man said that a petty altercation with Burna over a woman led to bullets flying, with one of his friends getting scraped on his head while the other got shot in the leg.

Source: Legit.ng