Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy had a filled day during his episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Burna engaged the ace American tv host in interesting conversations as they talked about his stage name, music, relationship with Ed Sheeran and more

The singer went on to demonstrate to Jimmy how to make his signature moonwalk dance move and fans loved it

It was a beautiful day for American TV presenter, Jimmy Fallon, and Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy as they had a nice conversation.

Jimmy asked Burna some important questions about his career as the singer declared his admiration for Ed Sheeran and referred to him as one of his favourite people in general.

Burna Boy teaches Jimmy Fallon moonwalk moves Credit: @thenotihtshow @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Last Last crooner also talked about how he came up with his stage name and revealed that healways wished to be a superhero from childhood hence he came up with Burna Boy.

Burna also revealed that he started doing music at the tender age of two.

The most intriguing part of the interview is when Burna and Fallon stood on their feet as the singer taught him how to dance his signature afro. moonwalk.

Watch the video below::

Watch the extended version of the interview below:

Nigerians react to Jimmy and Burna's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Burna Boy teaching Jimmy Fallon how to do Afro moonwalk.

Garcon_liri:

"Stamped.... Burna boy invented the afro moonwalk."

Riks_r.a:

"Wow this show is actually a biggie I just dey laugh like mumu."

Modelafrishion:

"Burna Boy is the real African giant. I love this."

Arizaza38:

"Men we global now."

Queengbem:

"Burna Boy to the world, making us proud, this is awesome."

Burna Boy and mum get playful during his stage performance

Mothers will always maintain a deep bond with their children irrespective of age or status, which was visible between Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu.

Burna Boy's mum, perhaps her son’s biggest fan, is known to be on ground during many of his live stage performances across different cities in the world.

A video from Burna Boy’s live performances showed the moment the singer and his mother got playful in front of a large audience.

