Veteran Nigerian singer, Timaya and his superstar colleague, Timaya got social media buzzing when a feel-good video of them emerged online

The two singers could be seen in the video dragging over a bottle of expensive drinks as Timaya spoke about himself not winning a Grammy award yet

Burna, on his part, reminded Timaya that he was the one who drank more of the drink as they joked around

The video sparked interesting reactions from fans of both musicians as some of them also took swipes at Timaya

Music stars, Timaya and Burna Boy, gave their fans something interesting to talk about as they chilled together recently.

A short video from their time together emerged online where Burna Boy could be seen drinking the content directly from his bottle as Timaya joked about not getting a taste of it.

Timaya and Burna Boy chill together. Credit: @timayatimaya @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Timaya told him that Burna did not want to give him the drinks because he hadn't won a Grammy yet, and the Love Damini crooner reminded him that he drank a reasonable portion of the drink.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to Burna Boy and Timaya's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Burna Boy and Timaya arguing over a bottle of expensive drinks.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Austinetunes:

"Normal level, Portharcourt boys like this kain cruise, as if them no get money to buy another one."

Big_strip:

"It’s all love, I love them two."

Abiti_fit:

"Na when money day cruise day sweet to catch."

Kingjojoamusaki:

"Two Ijaw men dey catch cruise, e make sense die."

Burna Boys says Olamide is owing him 40 Azuls

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy got social media buzzing when he called out his colleague, Olamide Baddo, online.

The African Giant insisted that Olamide owed him 40 bottles of expensive drinks, Azul, and he must back all of them after Ramadan fasting.

Olamide obliged his call that he will pay the debt, and the statement left their fans confused about whether the music stars observed the Ramadan fast.

Source: Legit.ng