Comedian turned singer, Carter Efe got people talking when he joined the Instagram live session of his older colleague, Comedian AY

Carter made hilarious remarks in the fun session as he revealed that he was the one who wrote some hit songs for popular musicians

He tried to sing those songs to further confirmed that he wrote them, and Nigerians are not feeling it as they shared mixed reactions to his comments

He might have just released his debut hit with Machala, but comedian turned singer Carter Efe seemed to have been in the music business for quite some time.

Carter Efe joined his senior colleague, Comedian AY's Instagram live session and made a controversial comment about his contribution to some old hit songs.

Carter Efe says he wrote songs for 2Baba and Psquare. Credit: @official2baba @carterefe @peterpsquare

He revealed that he was the one who wrote 2Baba's monster hit, African Queen and Psquare's Temptation.

To further prove his point to the people watching the session, he attempted to sing the songs, and fans are not having it.

Watch the video below:

Carter also said so many hilarious things during the session as he revealed that he will soon release his album that will have 40 songs in it, watch the full clip below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe's comments

Social media users have reacted differently to Carter Efe's comments during Comedian AY's Instagram live session.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

_Tendertee:

"This guy na ment.. everybody just Dey drop hin details ni."

LaulauughL:

"How old was he when 2Face released African queen?

Iam_rado08:

Is this playing how old Is cater way dey write African Queen for 2face? Portable's cousin."

Oduwa___x10:

"If he's really doing these for clout then it's unnecessary and stupid no cap."

Berri Tiga calls out Carter Efe, says he wrote and sang Machala; video stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the upcoming Nigerian singer, Berri Tiga, took to social media to call out his friend, popular skit maker Carter Efe.

Recall that Carter Efe and Tiga made the Machala song which took the entertainment scene by storm and went viral.

In a new development, reports made the rounds that the two stars had fallen out over the song as one party claimed the other was trying to take all the glory.

