Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo has taken to social media in celebration as she witnesses yet another birthday celebration

The much-loved thespian flooded her official Instagram page with lovely photos specially taken to mark her new age

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry thronged Ozokwo’s comment section with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for veteran movie star, Patience Ozokwo, who has witnessed another birthday celebration.

The Nollywood actress clocked a new age on Wednesday, September 14, and she took to her official Instagram page to share the news with fans.

Actress Patience Ozokwo clocks new age in style. Photo: @patienozokwo/ @officialcanaanbeestudio

Source: Instagram

Ozokwo who released a series of photos to mark the special day also extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the almighty for keeping her alive.

“I am the one who God has shown mercy. I am the one who God has blessed. Thank God for another blessed year," the celebrant captioned a photo post.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See below:

In a different post, the veteran entertainer mentioned how growing older helps people have a better perspective about the things that truly matter in life.

She wrote:

"As you grow older, you start to understand more and more that life is not about what you look like or what you own, it’s all about the person you have become and the people you have blessed."

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

bensonokonkwo said:

"Happy birthday mum can't love you lesss."

adinmasomadina said:

"Happy Birthday Mama G ,wish you good health & Many more birthdays to come."

kenerics said:

"Happy Birthday Mama. May God shower his blessings upon you. Long life and prosperity ❤️."

itzjedidah said:

"Happy birthday mama,all of Gods blessings..long life and prosperity ."

hanty_magdalene said:

"Happy birthday mama G❤️thank you for making our childhood memorable."

soniapattersonofficial said:

"Mama g your the best..my regards from Florida, USA❤️."

Patience Ozokwo shares beautiful photos with look-alike daughter

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Patience Ozokwo shared beautiful photos of herself and her look-alike daughter on her Instagram page.

The mother and daughter duo shared a lovely meal at breakfast and from all indications, they enjoyed each other's company.

Patience playfully noted in her caption that the spread in front of her in the photos is the kind of breakfast she wants to keep eating.

Source: Legit.ng