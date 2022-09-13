Popular Nollywood actress Anita Joseph made a long video to analyze and address a fan who penned words of advice for Mercy Chinwo

The said fan advised the newly married gospel singer to tone down on her activities on social media and not turn to regular people who flaunt their marriages and wealth online

Anita dissected all her messages and replied them one after the other as she seriously scolded the fan to use the same energy to focus on herself

A concerned fan penned a lengthy note to advise newly married gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo about her online activities since she became a married woman.

The fan touched on so many topics, and actress Anita Joseph had to reply to all her messages in a remarkable way.

Anita Joseph defends Mercy Chinwo. Credit: @realanitajoseph @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

The actress made a lengthy video to call out the fan who she claimed was single herself and wondered about the effrontery she has for reeling out such advice for the gospel singer.

Anita heavily scolded and lampooned her in the video and referred to her as a bitter witch who is against Chinwo's marriage to Pastor Blessed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The fan touched on many points in her advice to Mercy Chinwo and Anita Joseph responded to all the points one after the other.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Anita Joseph's video

A number of Anita Joseph's fans have trooped to the post's comments section to drop mixed reactions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Havilahdivas101:

"Such people should put their hand and repeat after me I AM A WITCH.PERIOD."

Babykiss_fav:

"That's why I love you mother hen, you always hit the nail on the head."

Thesifonnoble:

"I kuku said this thing yesterday. Nigerians do not like to see people happy. She knows the feeling but she’s single. Bitterleaf."

Chiegesplace:

"Dear Nigerians, allow people enjoy their lives while they still can."

Man worries over how Mercy Chinwo's ubby and Banky W greet like cultists

Legit.ng previously reported that a Facebook user, Assam Unwana shared a controversial post about the husband of Mercy Chinwo, Pastor Blessed.

Assam expressed concerns about how Pastor Blessed and Banky W greeted each other at the gospel singer's wedding.

Ho wondered if both men were cult members as they exchanged popular cultism pleasantries, Nigerian reacted differently to his post.

Source: Legit.ng