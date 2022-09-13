A video making rounds online has captured an 80-year-old woman dancing sweetly during her birthday party

In the viral clip, the excited birthday celebrant rocked heels and danced round the hall as guests cheered her on

The video has stunned people online who didn't fail to express their amazement over her strength and young look

An 80-year-old woman has gone viral on social media after celebrating her birthday in a grand style.

The celebrant adorned herself in a shiny and classy apparel which she paired with a high heeled shoe.

As the music played, she moved around the hall, dancing and exchanging pleasantries with guests who cheered her on.

She seemed so excited and kept a smiling face while dancing at her party. Netizens gushed over her beauty and ageless look.

Social media users to video of 80-year-old woman

Tunde said:

"Eat healthily, work out and you will be like this when you turn 80 years old. Happy 80th Mama!"

Domingo_loso wrote:

"I love this. Gonna show this to my mum."

Wrldprincecharming said:

"The most beautiful thing you will see on the internet today."

Slashazhandle commented:

"All that MUFASA said plus stay away from oko oloko, pills, body enhancement orishirishi and drink plenty water while you also remove bitterness from your mind.. All these things dey affect and you would age."

Santa Cruz commented:

"In all thy gettings too, get wisdom and some money; plenty money."

Mamaada_kollectionsbackup stated:

"Na buhari sister they look alike."

Queentoriyah reacted:

"We do not stop dancing when we grow old, we grow old when we stop to dance."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng