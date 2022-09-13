MC Fish, the popular hypeman and husband of actress Anita Joseph, has taken to his social media page to celebrate a huge win in his wife's marital journey

Popular hypeman and husband of ace Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, Micheal Fisayo Olagunju, better known as MC Fish, has sparked reactions online after he took to social media to celebrate a huge win in his wife's marital life.

MC Fish takes to social media to celebrate as Nollywood practitioners finally acknowledge his wife's marital status.

In the most recent post on MC Fish's page, he was super-excited as he celebrated what he termed progress and noted that those in the movie industry now acknowledge that his wife is a married woman.

He also noted that they're now spelling her name right by adding his last name to hers.

In the video clip, he further averred, saying when you have a problem with something, you should speak up and not just bottle it in.

See MC Fish's post below:

See some of the reactions Anita Joseph's hubby's post generated:

@realwarripikin:

"He say this is progress I remember when you made the video complaining about it."

@floxysclothingsandaccessories:

"Yes o, e reach to thank God ."

@ellens_agi:

"I know that feeling ."

@meg.onuoha.1:

"Naija men and surname saga."

@lomzyglamour:

"This movie DT ended like an incomplete script."

@realanitajoseph:

"My husband is dramatic."

Source: Legit.ng