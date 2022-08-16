A Facebook user, Assam Unwana, has shared a controversial post about the husband of Mercy Chinwo, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa

Assam expressed concerns about how Pastor Blessed and Banky W greeted each other at the recently held wedding of the gospel singer

He wondered if both men were cult member as they exchanged popular cultism pleasantries, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

A fan of Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo with Facebook username Assam Unwana has raised concerned about the songstress's husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

Singer Banky W was Pastor Blessed's best man on their wedding and Assam surprised at how the sacred men greeted each other.

Man complains about Mercy Chinwo's husband with Banky W. Credit: @Assamunwana @mercychinwo.

Source: Instagram

Assam accused the two men for greeting each other like cult guys in public and on Pastor Blessed wedding day.

He suggested that the Mercy Chinwo's hubby might belong to fratanity groups and questioned his pastoral status.

According to him:

"Haven't we seen, heard, or known of many pastors in Nigeria, Akwa Ibom state being devoted members of secret cults who still "Claw/anchor" themselves in events?"

He also noted that being a pastor is not a great deal today:

"Anyone can become a pastor, and some already have, including cultists, assassins, kidnappers, drug lords, criminals, Yahoo boys, politicians, witches, native doctors, and pagans."

Read his full controversial post below:

Nigerians react to Assam Uwana's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Assam's post alleging that Mercy Chinwo's husband and Banky W are cult members.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Uko Cletus:

"Many pastors today were once strong men in cultism. I totally agree with you."

Ekemini Udoh:

"Yes..... I feel it is just a normal way of greeting. I do greet same way too."

Ndifreke Ntuen:

"The pastor isn't a cult member,even me I used to claw my friends in public but I don't belong to any frat."

Benjamin Enyene:

"To "Claw" in greeting signifies bonding and it can be traced to knighthood with strong element of chivalry. It will be erroneous to limit it to a cultic form of greetings."

