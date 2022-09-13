Nollywood actress Ini Edo appears to have been putting in some serious work into getting her desired body goals

The actress recently flooded her Instagram page with a series of photos that have left many passing comments about her stature

Fans and colleagues were seen in Edo’s comment section with different reactions, with one user insisting that the shape is not real

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has gotten tongues rolling in the online community after releasing a set of banging photos on her Instagram page.

In her caption, the movie star made it known that she has only decided to share the photos due to popular demand from her online community.

Actress Ini Edo's hour-glass stature stirs reactions. Photo: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

Edo appeared completely simple in the photos but the actress put her hourglass shape on full display for people to see.

Apart from her curves, the mother of one also flaunted her flat tummy in a skintight mini-gown that she rocked.

Check out the hot photos below:

Social media users react

alexxekubo said:

"Ini wait o, shebi you are still my sister?? Asin is it by blood or by wine?"

oluwa_pixels said:

"Abeg this shape is not real ."

carl_artz01 said:

"You need no popular demand to look gorgeous....You're even more beautiful in decency."

ja_bellucci said:

"Wen u acted the film that made us know u!! This shape was still with the doctors."

taku_van_nyenti said:

"Person way do this your nyash make mistake. The left side no balance."

musabello said:

"Nawa oh. And you said this one is married. Do you see what I see. Role model indeed."

Source: Legit.ng