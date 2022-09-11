The video of a cute little girl singing 'This Girl is on Fire' by Alicia Keys has gone viral and gained traction online

The beautiful girl performed the song with a high-pitched voice and she instantly sent netizens into a frenzy

Instagram users have been gushing and calling the girl sweet names after the TikTok video was reposted by Tunde Ednut

Music lovers on Instagram have fallen in love with a beautiful little angel who used a high-ptich voice to sing 'This Girl is on Fire' by Alicia Keys.

Her amazing delivery of the song left netizens gushing about her talent and incredible confidence.

Her delivery of Alicia Keys' song has melted hearts. Photo credit: TikTok/@aliannandfam.

Source: UGC

In the video reposted by @mufasatundeednut, the girl made cute facial gestures while singing the popular song.

She has been declared a unique child with a lot of people wishing they have kids as intelligent and confident as her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Netizens have bared their minds concerning the girl and how she sang. Many of the comments praised her for being so confident. See some of the comments below:

@talking_kitt said:

"She’s so adorable."

@thisismaylender reacts:

"That’s the joy of motherhood."

@quin__tobi said:

"She’s so bright! I never knew it was her o."

@paradise_eze said:

"Who go give me belle like this?"

@officialoluwadami commented:

"I doubt she’s even up to 2 years!"

7-year-old girl makes herself up like a pro

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a cute girl displayed her talent when she was seen in a video making herself up.

The girl who is said to be 7 years old did an amazing job that left many asking how she learned the art. The girl is so good at it that her face looked like that of an adult after she was done with the job.

Her mother who posted the video confirmed that the girl had started learning make-up two weeks before the video was recorded.

Some adults who saw the video offered that the girl should teach them or help them with their own make-up.

Source: Legit.ng