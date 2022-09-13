Comedienne Warri Pikin has been in Ghana for the past few days and she seems to be having a good time in the country

The humour merchant recently met with top actress Yvonne Nelson and visited the movie star’s daycare

Warri Pikin was given a complete tour of the pre-school and social media users couldn’t help but gush over the beautiful décor

Popular skit maker Anita Asuoha aka Warri Pikin has shared an interesting update from her trip to the neighbouring country of Ghana.

The entertainer made sure to visit popular movie star, Yvonne Nelson, and she also checked out what the actress has been up to business-wise.

Warri Pikin gets tour of Yvonne Nelson's school. Photo: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin visited Nelson’s much-talked-about daycare in the country and she was given a full tour of the grounds.

A video shared on Instagram captured the comedian looking impressed as she was shown different beautifully decorated classrooms for kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“@yvonnenelsongh My Booo Carry me waka taya❤️ Ghana this @justlike_mama too plum make una plug,” her caption read in part.

See her post below:

Social media users react

ahgideby said:

"Yvonne has done marvelousely well for herself and her country...God bless her im proud of her."

thrift_nighty.more said:

"Omo the school make sense. Plus Yvonne just fine anyhow."

official_omoiyamoji said:

"This is indeed a place our children should be ."

iyemeez said:

"This is beautiful.❤️❤️❤️ The environs alone would make the kids want to be there all day! Great job and congratulations @yvonnenelsongh ❤️."

realpreshchinah.o said:

"Congratulations to her...what a nice with beautiful classes ."

official_tonyeb said:

"I know the school at east legon hills I’m staying very close to the school.."

Yvonne Nelson dragged for not employing man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yvonne Nelson stirred reactions after she gave reasons for not employing a job seeker.

Yvonne revealed she asked for his Twitter handle, and it turned out she had blocked him after he insulted her on the platform.

Her decision not to employ him over their disagreement on social media sparked mixed reactions, with many dragging her.

Source: Legit.ng