The premiere for The Woman King movie was held on Sunday, September 11 and Nollywood stars trooped out to attend

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo is one celebrity who doesn't miss when it comes to showing up and adhering to event themes

The mum of two stirred reactions on social media as she donned a gold and black costume, complete with daggers and a cutlass

She also arrived at the venue of the premiere on a horse, with foot soldiers who added drama to her already dramatic entrance

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah make an excellent team when it comes to themed events.

The actress wowed many with her amazing warrior outfit and other breathtaking details to The Woman King premiere.

Iyabo Ojo stirs reactions with warrior look to movie premiere Photo credit: @iyabojofespris

In a video she shared on her page, she gave a step-by-step detail of her entire look for the night, from her makeup to dramatic contact lens, nails, outfit and other warrior accessories.

The actress arrived at the venue of the event on horse back in a gold and black dress with shoulder armours and fur sleeves.

She finished off the look with cowries neck and ear pieces, and war accessories such as daggers and swords.

Foot soldiers accompanied Iyabo's horse and on arriving, she displayed her weapons with a menacing look.

"#thewomanking #thewomankingmovie Only @tiannahsplacempire could have killed this look "

See posts below:

Iyabo shared another photo which she captioned:

"A Woman King is a warrior who has fought many wars but spiritually, physically & emotionally. Stay blessed women Kings."

Reactions to Iyabo's look

mr_kogberegbe

"Wahala don dey oooo"

olasco_international:

"This is powerful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

idorcasmone:

"You no need tag your stylist, na Tihanna signature be that! We love "

fddluxuryhair:

"@iyaboojofespris and @tiannahsplacempire perfect combo❤️"

prettymikeoflagos:

"My personal woman King "

officialblessingceo:

"Na @tiannahsplacempire . Na she be witch of fashion . Killed it."

remore_13:

"This is creativity at it's peak, give them beautiful momma "

